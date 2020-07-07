R Madhavan calls himself the ‘worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema’ 

Actor R Madhavan is quite active on social media and often engages with his fans on Twitter by responding to their tweets. Recently, a fan paid him a compliment after he posted a clip of an old Tamil film titled Nala Damayanthi. The clip showed Madhavan dancing.
“Hi @ActorMadhavan was rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please,” read the tweet. Madhavna was dancing to the song Thirumangalya Dharanam from the 2003 film. Replying to the Twitter user, Madhavan asked, "To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema???”
To the worst dancer in the history of tamil cinema??????????????????????? https://t.co/I3MnrGZevy
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 3, 2020
Nala Damayanthi also starred Geetu Mohandas and Shrutika and was produced by Kamal Haasan. Madhavan played a Tamil cook in Australia in the film.
