Shaheen and Alia Bhatt introduce their new cat Juniper; says her skills include biting and selfie taking 

Alia Bhatt is an animal lover and her Instagram posts are proof of the same. She often shares posts with her adorable cat Edward. Recently, she has also been sharing pictures of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's pet dogs. Now, the actress has welcomed another furry member to the family.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her new cat Juniper and also seen in the picture is Shaheen Bhatt. Alia pointed out that they have now gone from being the girl duo to girl trio. "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," she captioned the picture.

This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.

Jul 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. It was recently announced that the film will be releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar. On the other hand, once the situation starts looking better, Alia Bhatt will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was initially supposed to release in September. However, with the ongoing pandmeic, that seems unlikely. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

