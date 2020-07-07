Smriti Irani shares her first scene with Sudha Shivpuri aka Baa from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most popular Indian TV shows of all time. The show was on air for eight years and completed nearly 2000 episodes. The show has completed 20 years of first going on air. Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani who essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Smriti Irani shared her first scene with actress Sudha Shivpuri who played the role of Baa. Sharing the video, she wrote, "20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines, nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through."

"Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way," she added.

Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared three posts and penned down her memories associated with the show. She also recalled how the people in Gujarat continued watching the show even after an earthquake.

20 years to Kyunki… A show that changed my life. Back then it was touted as India’s ‘soft ambassador’, owing to its popularity and reach across the globe. Thank you to the network for giving us a chance at that time. I remember reading about how when the Gujarat earthquake happened, ppl put their TV sets out and watched Kyunki. There hasn’t been a more humbling moment for me. Thank you for all the love that was sent our way. Thank you Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, Monisha, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, and StarPlus! ????????❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus

This was when ‘Kyunki…’ completed 3 years, and hit a 1000 episodes. The show continued to grow and prosper as did our erratic eating hours & crazy schedules. We put in almost 18 hrs a day into it! A Big thank you to all the writers, the creatives and actors. And a special thank you to my favourite person who went onto become a Cabinet Minister and made us all proud. ????❤️@smritiiraniofficial @shobha9168 @tanusridgupta @chloejferns @tusshark89 @ronitboseroy @divyakhoslakumar @ihansika @pulkitsamrat @imouniroy @shabirahluwalia chetan_hansraj @shivangisinghchauhaan @ketansgupta @karishmaktanna @aparamehta @beinganilnagpal @niveditabasu @rakshandak27 @huseinkk @gautamikapoor @iamramkapoor @rivabubber @monishasinghkatial @meetsumeet18 @manavvij @shubhaavi @vikass.sethi @narayanishastri @shadabpeshimam @mandirabedi @vivanbhathena_official @baswanasandeep @itsmekratika @jaya.bhattacharya @hitentejwani @gaurigauri1974 @amarupadhyay_official #BalajiTelefilms #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #20yearsOfKyunki

20 years today to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi…! I remember sitting nervously in front of Sameer Sir and Tarun pitching ‘Kyunki…’ to them. Telling them ‘saas-bahu’ drama could work…and that we were willing to do it in 1lac. Then Tarun called my mum & said ‘I’m calling to negotiate’… my mum said ‘No no, we can’t do it in under a lac…’ and he responded saying ‘Sameer Nair has said we will give you 1.40lac for it…pls spend on this show!’ ???? Never has it happened that a channel has negotiated and given more money because they wanted better quality. But that was the conviction and backing the channel gave us. For the 1st time a daily soap was on prime time and went onto make history, as we know it. Immense gratitude to Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, Monisha, and StarPlus! ????????❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast reunites after 20 years for Ekta Kapoor’s birthday

