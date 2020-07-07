BTS members enroll in online university for MBA in Advertising & Media whereas Jungkook is studying Entertainment & Broadcasting 

BTS members are not just busy with their music but are also pursuing further studies. The South Korean septet, known for their stupendous performances and record-breaking albums, have enrolled in online universities in order to continue learning further.

According to Metro Seoul, five of the BTS members have enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University’s Advertising & Media MBA program. The rap line members RM, Suga, and J-Hope enrolled in Spring 2020 to commence their studies whereas V and Jimin are set to begin their MBA studies in Fall 2020. Since the members were willing to learn more, they have enrolled for further education.

As far as the eldest member Jin is concerned, he enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University Graduate School during Spring 2017 and is currently on a break. The interviews were conducted online for the members amid COVID-19. This will make the six members an alumni of the school.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, the youngest member of the BTS, is studying Entertainment & Broadcasting at Global Cyber University.

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey' on July 15. The lead single 'Stay Gold' was released with the music video in June.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope shares photos of KAWS ‘TAKE’ companion collection in support of Black Lives Matter

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results