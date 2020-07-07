Priyanka Chopra earns Rs. 2.16 crores per post, becomes the only Bollywood celebrity to feature on Instagram rich list

Global star Priyanka Chopra is the only Bollywood celebrity to feature in the Hopper HQ’s 4th annual Instagram Rich List with earnings of USD 289,000 which rounds up to Rs. 2.16 crores. With a following of over 54 million on Instagram, the actress takes the 28th position on the list.
Amongst the Indian celebrities, sportsperson and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli who was at 26th position on the list with USD 296000 as his earnings, i.e Rs. 2. 21 crores. No other Indian celebrity has been featured in the top 100 list.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.
