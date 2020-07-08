Sunny Leone is having ‘fun’ being back on the set in America

The shootings for film and television shows came to a halt even before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. However, with the lockdown being relaxed in several parts of the country, people are getting back to normal and so is the television and film industry.

Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets as she resumed work. The actress seems to be shooting for a dance number. She is seen in a shimmery silver skirt and a crop top. The background dancers have masks on their face which seem to be a part of their costume. Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!"

A few days back, Sunny had shared a picture wearing the same costume where she is seen getting ready with her hair and make up artist. Sharing the candid picture, Sunny wrote, “Flawless hair and make-up by @ricardoferrise2 every single time!! Love you doll!!"

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently in America along with her husband and three kids. They flew to America during the lockdown.

