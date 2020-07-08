Vidya Balan resumes work; shares glimpses from the sets

The film and television industry is slowly getting back to work with necessary precautions in place. The shootings for film and television shows had come to a halt a week before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March.
Actress Vidya Balan got back to work and even took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse into how shootings take place now. The actress was shooting for a brand endorsement.
Take a look at the pictures:
ALSO READ: Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza conclude their initiative of sending out 20000+ PPE kits to health workers
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply