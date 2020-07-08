Vidya Balan resumes work; shares glimpses from the sets

The film and television industry is slowly getting back to work with necessary precautions in place. The shootings for film and television shows had come to a halt a week before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March.

Actress Vidya Balan got back to work and even took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse into how shootings take place now. The actress was shooting for a brand endorsement.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer will have a direct-to-digital release. The film is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. The actress was also seen in a short film titled Natkhat, which premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on the 2nd of June, 2020. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza conclude their initiative of sending out 20000+ PPE kits to health workers

