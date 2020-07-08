Alia Bhatt calls Neetu Kapoor her inspiration as she wishes the latter on her birthday

Alia Bhatt has stood strong by the Kapoor family during their toughest times and is undoubtedly adored by Neetu Kapoor and the rest of them. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor have gotten really close from the time she started dating Ranbir Kapoor. Even during Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise, Alia Bhatt was a huge support to the family.
Happy Birthday, Neetu Kapoor!
