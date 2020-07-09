Ayushmann Khurana and Aparshakti celebrate their mom’s birthday with a special post

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, who are in Chandigarh with their entire family amid lockdown, took to their respective social media their mother on her birthday on July 8.

Both of them shared the same photo of giving a sweet kiss on her forehead. Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote, “Happy birthday Ma.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Ma ❤️

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jul 8, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

On Mother's Day in May, Ayushmann had penned a heartwarming message for her that read, “Here’s something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @RochakTweets and the lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @guggss #HappyMothersDay.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has been vocal about the fact that life has to slowly become ok and we will all have to adjust to the new normal post-COVID-19. And he walked the talk as he shot for an advertisement in Chandigarh with full safety precautions in place.

Ayushmann has gone to Chandigarh with his family to spend time with his parents. Chandigarh is returning to normalcy and has a burgeoning film and music industry with all amenities in place, which is helpful for shooting to resume. With all safety measures in place, Ayushmann wrapped up shooting and thanked the entire crew for being extremely helpful.

ALSO READ: "It was great to shoot again after so many months" – says Ayushmann Khurrana who is back on set to shoot an ad

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results