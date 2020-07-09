Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sholay co-star Jagdeep in an emotional post – “He had crafted a unique individual style of his own”

Veteran actor Jagdeep, who was widely known for his comic character Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed late night on July 8 as the actor died at his residence in Bandra at 8:30 pm. He was laid to rest in Mumbai on July 9 in presence of his family and friends.

Jagdeep began his comic career with Shammi Kapoor starrer Brahmachari in 1968. But, it was Sholay that gave him critical acclaim when he played Soorma Bhopali in Sholay (1975) with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar leading the film. The actor’s comic timing is still remembered.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note bidding farewell to his co-star and friend. He wrote, “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah.”

Recalling the time when he guest-starred in Jagdeep’s production, Big B further wrote, “He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did. A humble human… loved by millions. My duas and my prayers.”

“Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.. his real name, adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around. Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country .. there were many others at the time that did similar .. the eminent and distinguished .. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Jayant – Amjad Khan’s Father, a giant of an actor .. and many many others,” he added.

He concluded, “One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution.”

Jagdeep, real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, is survived by Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, his daughter Muskaan Jafri from his second wife Nazima. His grandson Meezaan Jaaferi, last year, made his Bollywood debut.

Jagdeep began his career in films as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He, then, starred in many films Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K. A. Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and AVM's Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke. After Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, he received tremendous praise for his performance.

