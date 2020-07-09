Fresh episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni to air from July 13 and Nimrit Ahluwalia is excited!

Nimrit Ahluwalia, the female protagonist of the show Choti Sarrdaarni, is super excited as the fresh episodes of this daily soap are set to air from July 13. The channel had earlier issued a statement saying that the shows will begin airing fresh episodes starting from July 6, and now, Choti Sarrdaarni is slated to return in just 4 days.

Being one of the high TRP shows, Choti Sarrdaarni’s plot and storyline are quite different from the usual shows, making it famous for all the right reasons. A couple of days ago, the news about fresh episodes was announced and now Nimrit can’t contain the excitement as she poses for pictures. Taking to her Instagram, Nimrit posted a few pictures keeping a check on the countdown with the caption, “#4 days to meeting you all on your screens again. ???????? Stay tuned, only on @colorstv ????”

Take a look at it.

#4 days to meeting you all on your screens again. ???????? Stay tuned, only on @colorstv ????

How excited are you to watch the new episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

