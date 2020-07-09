Fresh episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni to air from July 13 and Nimrit Ahluwalia is excited!

Nimrit Ahluwalia, the female protagonist of the show Choti Sarrdaarni, is super excited as the fresh episodes of this daily soap are set to air from July 13. The channel had earlier issued a statement saying that the shows will begin airing fresh episodes starting from July 6, and now, Choti Sarrdaarni is slated to return in just 4 days.
How excited are you to watch the new episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.
