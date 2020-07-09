“It was great to shoot again after so many months” – says Ayushmann Khurrana who is back on set to shoot an ad

Ayushmann Khurrana has been vocal about the fact that life has to slowly become ok and we will all have to adjust to the new normal post-COVID-19. And he walked the talk as he shot for an advertisement in Chandigarh with full safety precautions in place.

“It was just great to be back on the sets and shoot again after so many months. We all have been at home and we all have been waiting to get back to what we were doing. Things will have to limp back to normal and with all the necessary safety precautions, we will all go out and work,” says the star.

He adds, “I set foot on a set for the first time since we went into lockdown and I saw how people have prepared themselves for the new normal. I was completely put at ease and I had a great shoot in Chandigarh.“

Ayushmann has gone to Chandigarh with his family to spend time with his parents. Chandigarh is returning to normalcy and has a burgeoning film and music industry with all amenities in place, which is helpful for shooting to resume. With all safety measures in place, Ayushmann wrapped up shooting and thanked the entire crew for being extremely helpful.

