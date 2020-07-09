Urvashi Dholakia says, “I am very happy to see Komolika being loved by people world-over even now”

Still remembered as one of Indian Television's most iconic onscreen vamps, Urvashi Dholakia's portrayal of the much loved Komolika is still winning hearts across the globe! Even though the show went off-air 12 years ago, the characters are still very much alive in people's hearts, minds, and new-age digital media!
Of the lot, the original Komolika played by Urvashi is still quite an icon and being made into an even bigger one through current social media platforms! Komolika memes featuring some of her iconic dialogues, expressions and gestures have been doing quite a good amount of rounds on the internet in sync with recent home quarantine times and other serious situations to give them a Komolika feel!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Just Your Gurl Komolika ???????? (@memeolika) on Apr 7, 2020 at 4:08am PDT
