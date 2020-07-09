Sons Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved, actor Johny Lever among others bid farewell to Jagdeep at his funeral

Veteran actor Jagdeep, famously known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed late night on July 8 as the actor died at his residence in Bandra at 8:30 pm. He was laid to rest in Mumbai on July 9.

His sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaaferi were seen greeting everyone after the last rites were performed. Actor Johny Lever was in attendance as well amongst others.

Jagdeep, real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, is survived by Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, his daughter Muskaan Jafri from his second wife Nazima. His grandson Meezaan Jaaferi, last year, made his Bollywood debut.

Jagdeep began his career in films as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He, then, starred in many films Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K. A. Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and AVM's Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke. After Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, he received tremendous praise for his performance.

Jagdeep began his comic career with Shammi Kapoor starrer Brahmachari in 1968. But, it was Sholay that gave him critical acclaim. He played Soorma Bhopali in Sholay (1975), Machchar in Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's father in Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

