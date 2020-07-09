Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s verbal spat on nepotism continues, the former says it takes two to battle

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, a lot of buried corpses resurfaced regarding Bollywood, one of the major and oldest topics of concern, nepotism, being on top yet again. The industry is split in two, debating over nepotism and how it has denied struggling actors their chance to fame. Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have engaged in a verbal spat regarding the same topic and now, Pooja Bhatt has gone ahead to share an old video.

In the video from 2006, Kangana Ranaut is seen receiving an award for her film Gangster which was produced by Pooja Bhatt’s family production house, Vishesh films. Kangana Ranaut is seen thanking the owners, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt for the same and is also seen greeting the former before heading to the stage. Pooja Bhatt shared the video on Twitter and said, “Guess videos lie too? ???? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!”, and attached the said video’s link.

While Kangana is not officially on social media, her team’s account retorted back and tweeted, “Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends”.

Take a look at their heated conversation.

Guess videos lie too? ???? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts! https://t.co/GKwYQW6Au9 https://t.co/J6341QtFAh

— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 9, 2020

Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends???? https://t.co/ZZ7VVcRpJZ

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020

Only time will tell where this conversation will head.

