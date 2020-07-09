Jamie Lever mimics Farah Khan and gives a glimpse into her lockdown routine 

Jamie Lever often creates a buzz with her mimicry skills. The young comedienne often uploads clips of her funny and innovative videos on social media. Recently, Jamie posted a video where she can be seen mimicking choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan.

In the five-minute long video, Jamie is seen assigning a song and choreography for every household chore. She is also seen teaching Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dance lessons online. Sharing the video, Jamie wrote, “5..6..7..8…FARAH GHAR PE… Hope you enjoy this guys! Yehi chal raha hai… #quarantinelife #mimicry #Farahkhan #lockdown #quarantineandchill #comedysketch #bollywood.”

The video was flooded with comments appreciating Jamie. Farah Khan, too, was impressed by her mimicry skills. “This is TOOO FUNNY… @Its_JamieLever… Ur sooo talented! Want to hug u n gag u at the same time #ihatemyvoice,” she wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

This is not the first time Jamie Lever has imitated a Bollywood celebrity. In the past she has mimicked Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Asha Bhosle among others.

