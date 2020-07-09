The Wonder Years With A Whole New Point Of View

At last! A network comedy to look forward to! Back in the 80’s, The Wonder Years family comedy was a big hit – basically until the kids grew up. It took place in suburban America in the rapidly changing 1960’s. Now the series star, Fred Savage, (he played Kevin) has teamed up with Lee Daniels and some of the original series creators to bring back the show featuring a middle class black family living in Montgomery, Alabama, in those turbulent times. And it WILL still be a comedy! It’s in the early planning stages- no casting yet- but ABC is excited about it – and we hope it happens soon.

