Is Gap Having Second Thoughts About Kanye West?

Maybe he can blame it on his bipolar disorder, but Kanye West gave his craziest interview to date with Forbes Magazine. Not only did he discuss running for president, but Kanye ranted that Planned Parenthood was placed in the US by “white supremacists to do the devil’s work!” He added “I am pro-life because I follow the word of the bible!” Certainly the multiple females in his family will NOT be thrilled to hear THAT. Kanye also went on to claim that he had Covid-19 in February and took hot showers to treat himself. Kim Kardashian has previously tolerated her husband Kanye’s unhinged comments by saying “It’s OK for a couple not to have the same feelings all the time.” We wonder if Gap will be so forgiving…

