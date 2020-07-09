Ranveer Singh to make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

In three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali—Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat – Ranveer Singh made magic with the love of his life Deepika Padukone for company.

If sources are to be believed, Ranveer is all set to do a fourth film with his favourite director (with due respects to Aditya Chopra). That’s right. Bhansali and Ranveer are getting ready to team up again, this time for a very special appearance in the Alia Bhatt-helmed gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

According to an informed source, “It’s a very powerful cameo. And Ranveer can’t say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali…Ever! On top of that, the film has Alia Bhatt in the lead. Alia and Ranveer have shared a special rapport from the time they worked together in Gully Boy. So Ranveer has absolutely no reason to decline the offer.”

