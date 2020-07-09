Ranveer Singh to make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

In three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali—Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat – Ranveer Singh made magic with the love of his life Deepika Padukone for company.
If sources are to be believed, Ranveer is all set to do a fourth film with his favourite director (with due respects to Aditya Chopra). That’s right. Bhansali and Ranveer are getting ready to team up again, this time for a very special appearance in the Alia Bhatt-helmed gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday with the most romantic message
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply