Karan Patel was approached for Naagin 4 before Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but Ekta Kapoor decided otherwise

Karan Patel is all set to win hearts as the new Mr. Bajaj in Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show has already witnessed a couple more replacements and with Karan Patel joining the cast, the fresh episodes are bound to get more exciting. After his look was revealed, his fans went crazy for all the right reasons. Before he was approached for the role of Mr. Bajaj, Ekta Kapoor had considered him for Naagin 4 and Karan Patel was approached for the same.
Making an appearance on-screen on July 13, Karan Patel is very excited to be a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
