Varun Dhawan provides financial help to 200 Bollywood dancers amid COVID-19 crisis

After extending his support towards the PM and CM funds and the daily wage workers, Varun Dhawan has now come out to monetarily help the Bollywood dancers with whom he had worked in his previous movies. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-time artists were left stranded due to the lack of work.

Amid these tough times, the actor transferred money to the bank accounts of 200 dancers and will be helping them every month. Varun, who has essayed the role of a dancer in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, admires their hard work and hence decided to provide support the real-life dancers.

Varun Dhawan has joined Sidharth Malhotra, Remo D'souza amongst few others who have also financially provided aid to the out of the job dancers during this lockdown.

