Sushant Singh Rajput Death: After Bhansali, talent manager Reshma Shetty questioned by Police

The investigation in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death continues. The actor passed away on June 14 due to suicide. But, Mumbai Police is continuing their investigation as to what led him to take such a drastic step since he didn't leave any note behind. Earlier this week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned in order to record his statement. Following, Bollywood's top talent manager was called in too.
As per reports, Reshma Shetty's statement recording took place for four to five hours. She is a very well-known talent manager in the industry and head honcho of the company Matrix. She was formerly working with Salman Khan before they parted ways. She works with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt amongst others, and is responsible for major celebrity endorsement deals.
