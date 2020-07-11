Arjun Kapoor resumes work with an ad shoot, says every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal

India went into lockdown four months back and that pulled the curtains down on Bollywood, an intimately functioning industry where scores of people manage a set and actors always work in proximity. With social distancing the norm now, the unlocking period is seeing the industry and its stars trying to restart operations. Arjun Kapoor is one of the earliest celebs to be back on the sets and he is advocating for work to resume.
Arjun says, “I think every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. Things have changed forever but we will all have to work, we will all have to support our families. So, everyone concerned will make their environment as safe as possible so that all are protected and we resume some sort of normalcy on our work front. I shot for the first time after 4 months.”
Arjun has a number of shoots lined up in the days to come. “It felt very good to resume work and I’m looking forward to my next shooting days,” he ends.
