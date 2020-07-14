“The theatrical star system is dead,” says filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Film and television shoots took a hit with the ongoing pandemic. Theatres were the first to go out of business when the number of coronavirus cases in India started to increase. While the country is in the unlock phase with several sectors opening up for business, the reopening of theatres has not been permitted by the government as of yet.

With theatres being shut, the release of several movies have been delayed. Due to this reason, many filmmakers have opted for direct to OTT release for their films instead of waiting for theatres to reopen and wait for a release date. On Tuesday, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that theatres are not going to open for at least a year and that stars will have to screen their films on OTT platforms. “Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around first weeks bussiness of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple,” he wrote.

— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, several actors including Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan have resumed work. The Maharashtra Government has green signalled the shooting for film and television but they have to follow strict guidelines set by the state.

