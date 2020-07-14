“She was one of my firsts,” says Diana Penty as she shares her experience working with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail

Deepika and Diana’s chemistry as friends in the film Cocktail was so easy that you felt that they weren’t performing on screen. Recently, as Cocktail completed 8 years, we found a heartfelt note penned by Diana Penty on Deepika’s personal website.
Diana wrote, “Deepika Padukone was one of my firsts. As my first co-actor in my first ever film, she made quite an impact, allaying my fears and giving me a memorable initiation into a world I had no clue about. It’s important to remember that I was young, a professional model, who was suddenly plunged into a new universe that was filled with so many unknowns. Deepika had many films under her belt by then, a rising star and yet she was so warm, with a smile that always made you feel welcome and part of the crew.”
“I am still blown away when I see her transform into the many memorable characters she has created on screen and just how brave she has been both personally and professionally. Her smile still remains just as warm and to me she will always be the Veronica to my Meera.”
