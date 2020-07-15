Remo D’souza fills in for Malaika Arora on India’s Best Dancer show, to reunite with DID judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor

Television shoots have resumed adhering to the government’s safety protocol. Many shows are set to air soon. Sony TV’s variety series India’s Best Dancer will be back on the small screen from this coming weekend. Malaika Arora is one of the judges on the show along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She will be absent for the next couple of episodes. Uncertain about the next few episodes, filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’souza has stepped as the judge making it the reunion of Dance India Dance original judges’ panel.

Remo D’souza is excited to get back to work and reunite with his old pals. Geeta Kapoor added that all the necessary precautions have been taken care of and the crew has been well-equipped.

Terence Lewis also said that this was in a way trip down the memory lane for them. He said that everyone is going through a difficult time and this spirit of powering through is inspiring.

