Shawn Mendes partners with Global Citizen to provide $250,000 in need-based scholarships

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, through his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF), is partnering with Global Citizen in order to provide scholarships to students. They are launching Global Citizen Academy, leadership experience for high school graduates from around the world to learn powerful & practical skills to help propel their social impact.

According to the official site of Global Citizen, the said academy is designed in partnership with Minerva Project where the program offers accredited courses taught via Minerva’s cutting-edge virtual learning platform. The Academy will feature curriculum and high profile speakers focused on a range of social issues including racial justice, climate change, and human rights.

We're partnering with @globalcitizenyr to help launch Global Citizen Academy, a leadership experience for high school graduates from around the world to learn powerful & practical skills to help propel their social impact. We'll be providing $250k in need-based scholarships so tuition fees don't prevent anyone from participating.

“Our world needs young leaders now more than ever,” says Mendes said in a statement. “It’s been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact.”

Shawn Mendes Foundation will be providing $250,000 in need-based scholarships so tuition fees don’t prevent anyone from participating in the Academy. Shawn will be serving as Global Youth Chair. In addition to the scholarship funding, Shawn will be amplifying the opportunity to recruit applicants providing mentorship opportunities and helping curate the list of guest speakers for the Academy’s “Leadership In Action” series. These high-profile speakers will be announced over the coming weeks. Global Citizen Academy is accepting applications until July 30th.

