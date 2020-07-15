Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Home Minister Amit Shah forwards request of CBI enquiry to concerned ministry 

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor did not leave behind any note and the case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, fans of the actor feel that the case should be transferred to the CBI and have been running a social media campaign for the same.
On Tuesday, former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav took to his Twitter handle to share an acknowledgement he received from Home Minister Amit Shah to his letter requesting a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The letter said that Yadav's request is being forwarded to the concerned ministry.
अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं!
बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था।
उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p
— Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020
