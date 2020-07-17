5 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan When Pritam did not let Salman Khan sing a song in the movie

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most hard-hitting films that took us on a roller-coaster ride of emotions. The Kabir Khan directorial not only had stellar cinematography and dialogues, but it also had one of the best music compositions of the year. With the Salman Khan starrer completing 5 years of its release today, here’s an old exclusive video of Salman Khan complaining that the music director Pritam would not let him sing songs in the movie.
Take a look at the video.
Today’s the best day to re-watch this classic!
