Farah Khan shares an old picture from the sets of Uff! Yeh Mohabbat to embarrass Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dug up an old picture on Thursday where she is seen posing with Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor. The picture was from the sets of the film Uff! Yeh Mohabbat.

Sharing the picture, Farah revealed that she found it while cleaning her drawers and thought it was time to embarrass Twinkle and Abhishek. “The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor ???? me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up),” she wrote along with the black and white picture.

The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor ???? me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) ???? #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda

Meanwhile, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat was released in 1997 and was directed by Vipin Handa. The film failed to impress the audience. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Neena Gupta.

