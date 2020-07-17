5 Years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Kabir Khan and the makers get nostalgic as Salman Khan starrer turns five

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a film that moved millions across the nation with its engaging storyline. Today, on the occasion of the film completing five years since its release Salman Khan Films and director Kabir Khan shared posts on social media to mark the occasion.

Salman Khan films, sharing how it was their first film took to social media and shared, “Celebrating 5 years of our first film!! Relive the magical moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan with trailer and other memorable videos!#5YrsOfBajrangiBhaijaan”

Director Kabir Khan shared, “A film that came from our hearts and will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you've showered upon Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Thank you for the continuing appreciation #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan”

Following up with another post, Kabir Khan also shared how the film is still running in some theatres in Japan even after five years of its release. “5 years later it’s still running in some theatres in Japan ???????????? #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan”

