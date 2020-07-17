Twitter user asks Madhavan about the procedure he used to lighten his skin; actor responds

Actor R Madhavan is quite active on social media and often takes out time to respond to his fans. Recently, a Twitter user asked Madhavan as to how he manages to look fairer now as compared to a few years ago.

The fan had asked the question while reacting to a throwback picture shared by the 3 Idiots actor who was giving out a motivational message to students who received their exam results recently. “I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it’s quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you,” the Twitter user asked.

Responding to the question, Madhavan said, “I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look … I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it.”

On the work front, Madhavan is currently working on his directorial debut Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, in which he will be seen as scientist Nambi Narayanan.

