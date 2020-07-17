It’s almost dance time for Sunny Leone

The shootings for film and television shows came to a halt even before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. However, with the lockdown being relaxed in several parts of the country, people are getting back to normal and so is the television and film industry.

Sunny Leone who is currently in America along with her husband and their kids also resumed work a few days back. On Friday, the actress shared a boomerang video on social media where she is seen in her dance costume which is a shiny blue skirt and a pink blouse. The background dancers have masks on their face. Sharing the clip, Sunny wrote, “Almost time to dance!! Hehehe”

Almost time to dance!! Hehehe

A few days back she shared another still from the sets where she can be seen shooting for a dance number. She is seen in a shimmery silver skirt and a crop top. The background dancers have masks on their face which seem to be a part of their costume. Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, “Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!”

