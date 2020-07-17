Gauri Khan shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue, SRK’s reply will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are known as the power couple of Bollywood for all the right reasons. With the lockdown leaving very less things to do on their schedule, Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture from when the couple was at Musee Grevin to unveil SRK's wax statue. We’re all aware of how witty Shah Rukh Khan is and his Ask SRK sessions are worth the wait.

While Gauri shared the picture with the caption, “Two much to handle… ❤️ @iamsrk”, showing her love for her husband; Shah Rukh Khan being the witty one couldn’t hold himself back. He replied saying, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!!” The twitterati is having a gala time enjoying their banter. Take a look at their tweets.

Two much to handle… ❤️ @iamsrk #museegrevin pic.twitter.com/DJxH2u68sX

— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 17, 2020

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play a cameo in R Madhavan’s Rocketry – The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

