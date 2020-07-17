“If there’s a bio-pic, I will play myself”, says Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is all set to chronicle the story of the incredible happenings in his life during the past few months. The yet untitled book to be published by Penguin will give Sonu a chance to re-live his entire experience with migrants who during the lockdown were reached home by Sonu, in buses, on trains and on flights.

Says Sonu, “Luckily it’s all recorded, all the data and information on when the migrants left for which city, which village and in what numbers is filed away. Thank God for the computer. Otherwise it’d have been impossible for me to remember any of what has happened with me in the past few months.”

Sonu is all set to bring out a book on the experience. “It’s a life-changing experience. Nothing I did before that (reaching the migrants to their homes) comes even close. This is the experience that I’d wish to happen to me over and over again.”

The yet-untitled book will detail Sonu’s experiences and his emotional attachment to each and every one of those migrants whom he helped reach home during these troubled times.

A film is also being planned in his experiences. Sonu says only he will play the lead in this film. “Who knows the experiences that I’ve gone through better than me? I’ve lived every moment of those experiences.”

