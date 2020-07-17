Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani resumes shooting

Hello Charlie starring Aadar Jain has gone on floors. It has become one of the first Bollywood films to roll after the restrictions being lifted from the lockdown. As per reports, the Farhan Akhtar – Ritesh Sidhwani production kick stared shooting on July 16 with a song shoot at Vrundavan studio in Madh Island.

Apparently, before the lockdown was announced, the film was almost complete. The only part remaining was the patchwork shoot for the song. The unit reportedly began shooting yesterday keeping the safety guidelines in check with 15 dancers at an indoor set.

As the safety protocols are very important, the makers have built a sanitization tunnel at the entrance of the set. The team has been provided with gloves, masks, and PPE kits for the three day shoot.

Aadar Jain made his debut in 2017 with Yash Raj Films' Qaidi Band.

