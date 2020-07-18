Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga star Avneet Kaur clears 12th board exams with impressive scores

Avneet Kaur was last seen playing Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. The actress and famous TikTok star had appeared for her HSC board exams and with the result coming in yesterday, she’s ecstatic with her scores. She has managed to pass with 74% marks and is very happy with it since she had a lot going on at that point. Speaking to a leading daily, Avneet shared the news and excitement post-results.
Congratulations on scoring well, Avneet!
