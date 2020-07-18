Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga star Avneet Kaur clears 12th board exams with impressive scores

Avneet Kaur was last seen playing Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. The actress and famous TikTok star had appeared for her HSC board exams and with the result coming in yesterday, she’s ecstatic with her scores. She has managed to pass with 74% marks and is very happy with it since she had a lot going on at that point. Speaking to a leading daily, Avneet shared the news and excitement post-results.

Avneet was down with Dengue during the exams. She could not take completely off from shoot and had to leave for Phuket for a music video shoot. She says that she did not expect to score marks this well since she was too stressed at that point. When she returned from Phuket, she barely had time left to study and ended up losing a lot of weight due to stress.

Congratulations on scoring well, Avneet!

