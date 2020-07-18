Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment

On Sunday, July 12, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus along with her daughter Aaradhya. The night before Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who were also tested positive for coronavirus were admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Now, according to reports, Aishwarya has also been shifted to Nanavati hospital. The actress along with her daughter were initially asked to self-quarantine at home. However, now with the former Miss World's health deteriorating, she has been shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been updating about his health by tweeting and updating his blog. The father-son duo have had mild symptoms and are currently on the path of recovery.

