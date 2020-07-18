The Bachchans are all stable & recuperating

Heartening news from the Covid-stricken Bachchan household. Both father and son Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are recovering fast from their mild attack of Coronavirus. Aishwarya and Aaradhya who were shifted to the hospital on Friday evening are also doing very well.
Sources say they will be home at the earliest. “Sometime next week for sure,” says the source.
