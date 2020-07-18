Sushant Singh Rajput death: Aditya Chopra of YRF records statement with Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. It has been more than a month since the actor passed away. The police have recorded the statements of nearly 30 people.

According to latest reports, the police have questioned Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. A few days back, Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of YRF was also called in for recording her statement. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked YRF to submit the copies of all the contracts they had signed with the late actor which was duly done by the film production house.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police had once again called in Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist for questioning. According to reports, he was questioned for quite a few hours. Dr Kersi Chavda was treating SushantSingh Rajput for depression and is well aware of his medical history.Reportedly, apart from Dr Chavda, statements of three other doctors have also been recorded by the police.

