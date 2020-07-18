Krishna Shroff gets quarantined in Australia; beau Eban Hyams has a special surprise 

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff recently flew to Australia to be by her boyfriend Eban Hyams' side. At the beginning of the lockdown, Eban was staying in Mumbai with Krishna, but as the lockdown extended he flew back home to be with his family.

Krishna and Eban were away from each other for a brief period of time and the former had taken to her Instagram handle and was counting down the time for the big reunion. Before her trip, she also shared a throwback picture with Eban which was also their first picture together.

On arrival, she went straight to mandatory quarantine and her beau was all ready to pamper her. Krishna took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse at all the goodies sent by her beau, including her favourite snacks and drinks.

My beau is spoiling me in quarantine. He has delivered all my favourite snacks and my favourite drink,” she said in a video she shared on her handle. Eban, shared the clip and sent out a cute message to his lady love that read, “Welcome to Sydney.”

Meanwhile, Krishna and Eban recently celebrated their date anniversary and hinted that wedding was on the cards.

