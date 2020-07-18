After watching Money Heist, Ayushmann Khurrana develops interest in Salvador Dali 

A few months ago, Ayushmann Khurrana had expressed his interest in playing the role of Professor from the Spanish show Money Heist if it were ever to be remade in India. Inspired by the show, the actor has started reading up on the life and times of the iconic Spanish revolutionary artist, Salvador Dali.

In Money Heist, which is currently streaming on Netflix, the team of robbers wear a Dali mask and red jumpsuit to hide their true identities. The costume is shown as a symbol of resistance and national pride. It has also been used in real-life political protests.

Talking to a daily, Ayushmann said that the lockdown has fuelled his interest to learn new things. He said that his curiosity to understand the life and the work of Dali peaked after watching the web show.

Earlier, the actor had posted a video on his Instagram as he dons a similar pair of glasses as Professor and plays the title track of the show on piano. Captioning the video he wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. ???? #MoneyHeist”

