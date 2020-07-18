Old dramatic ad of a water tank featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan goes viral; invites laughs 

An old advertisement featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. The said ad is about a water storage tank. The couple is seen as themselves are discussing at the dinner table about how they have not worked together in a while.

Kareena who does not seem to be too keen on the idea of working together is heard saying, “Ghar pe bhi romance, baahar bhi romance.” And then Saif Ali Khan suggests working together in an ad and when KAreena asks which he names the brand they are promoting.

The ad has surely not aged well as netizens are now making memes of the ad. Some even pointed out that something is amiss with Kareena's voice.

Here’s what people are saying about the ad:

World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad. pic.twitter.com/1WgDDYp1hR

— Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 17, 2020

Isse achi script 5 yr olds story telling competition main suna lete hain aajkal

— SwatKat???? (@swatic12) July 17, 2020

Just how much did they pay!? On second thoughts, may be not much! ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/D4QOInS6NG

— Ambika (@ambika2024) July 17, 2020

Me sucking up to my sister , right before I ask her to give me her favourite dress .

Who am I kidding ? She’ll never fall for it as a soon as she hears “Tumpe jitna , utna “ ???? https://t.co/lxQVKWeqBL

— Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) July 17, 2020

oh god !!! THIS IS SO UNBEARABLE !!! why did #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoor agree to do this ? Are they so unemployed now ?? https://t.co/UPET1nBHIc

— Sudhir Bharadhwaj (@sudhirbharadwaj) July 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor is waiting for 2021; shares a throwback picture to express her mood

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results