Kapil Sharma and team resume shoot; shares BTS video from the set 

It was earlier reported that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be resuming shoots from July. The team had stopped shooting long before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. However, they have now resumed shooting following all the safety guidelines.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the sets where every person is being sanitised before entering the premises. He also shared a funny video with Bharti singh using the baby filter. Check out the video here:

Back stage masti with @bharti.laughterqueen jus for fun #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #filmcity #mumbai #comedy #fun #laughter

Bharti also took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse into the day of the shooting, She shared a video from the green room after she got ready for the shoot, Her team was dressed in a PPE suit along with the mask and face shield. Bharti said that one cannot make out who is who without taking off the mask.

Krushna Abhishek too took to his Instagram feed to give a glimpse of first day on set. He was dressed as Sapna, his character on the show and made a video showing all the safety measures in place. Sharing the video he wrote, “On set after 4 months my god ????soooooo happy today????thank u god ????love being on the sets specially this one with all my fav kappu Kiku bharti Sumona and Thakur ????maintaining social distance with all and sanitizing every 10 mins ???? #banijayproductions #tkss fun shoot.”

On set after 4 months my god soooooo happy today thank u god love being on the sets specially this one with all my fav kappu Kiku bharti Sumona and Thakur maintaining social distance with all and sanitizing every 10 mins #banijayproductions #tkss fun shoot

