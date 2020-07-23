Police records statements of three psychiatrists and psychotherapists who treated Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide in June 14, 2020. The actor’s death has stirred multiple controversies and the police is still recording statements of those close to him, professionally and personally. The actor was said to suffer from depression and his fans along with his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, have been demanding a CBI enquiry on his demise. The police recently recorded statements of the three psychiatrists and psychotherapists who Sushant Singh Rajput consulted on multiple ocassions.

According to their statements, Sushant Singh Rajput did not visit the same doctor more than two or three times and would stop taking the medicines as soon as he felt better in two or three months. According to the doctors, these medicines require a period of nine to eleven months to work properly and need to be consumed for a lifetime in some cases. In the last two or three months before his demise, Sushant had stopped taking the medicines completely and was not following the instructions given by the doctors.

During the lockdown, he apparently would consult the doctors on phone but barely followed their advice. During the questioning, the doctors did not reveal the reason behind his depression since he would only consult them for a couple of sessions. As per the doctors, Sushant did not believe in the treatment being used on him by the doctors resulting in him changing the doctors frequently.

