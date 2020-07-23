Sonu Sood to sponsor evacuation of thousands of students stuck in Kyrgyzstan; first flight to operate on July 22

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively engaged in helping people stranded away from their home. Now, the actor has decided to sponsor a charter flight from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi to help a group of Indian students stuck over there due to the pandemic. The flight has been scheduled for July 22.

“This is to inform all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home. We are operating the first charter Bishkek-Varanasi on 22 nd July. The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week,” Sonu Sood tweeted, confirming the same.

This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home ❣️we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week.

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2020

A total of 3000 Indian students have been stuck in Kyrgyzstan, out of which 20 are from Jharkhand- Bihar. A week ago, the actor had informed that he will be helping all the students reach back to India. The Dabangg actor also announced that charters for other states will fly this week.

Confirming the efforts by Sonu Sood and others, Saddam Khan one of the students tweeted, “We thank Sonu Sood, Kunal Sarangi and Rekha Mishra for their collective effort to help 3000 Indian students pursuing medical degree at Asian Medical Institute (AMI) in Kyrgyzstan, one of the many nations worst hit by global pandemic Covid-19. The process to rescue us and evacuate us has started and Sonu Sood has assured us that we need not pay any flight charge for our journey back to India.”

ALSO READ: Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names his shop after the actor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results