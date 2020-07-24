Ahead of Dil Bechara release, Sanjana Sanghi pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

It’s the day when Dil Bechara releases on the OTT platform. The film, which stars late Sushant Singh Rajput, will be his last film. The actor passed away on June 14 and his untimely death has left the nation in shock. As fans have been paying tribute to the actor, Bollywood celebrities are urging to watch his last film and shower love and support to him, his family, friends, and the entire team of Dil Bechara.

Sanjana Sanghi, the leading lady of the film, took to Instagram to share a candid happy moment with Sushant. Penning a beautiful note, she wrote, “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief.”

“As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair,” she continued. “Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds.”

“The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay. Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald,” she concluded.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, the film based on John Green’s novel with the same name. It is set to release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

