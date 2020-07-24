Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy to be screened at the Busan International Film Festival

Ever since Gully Boy hit the screens in February 2019, the film created massive waves with its content and received countless accolades under its belt. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has been a favourite at the International circuit as well. After winning the NETPAC award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea last year the film has been invited to the prestigious ‘Busan International Film Festival’ under the Request Cinema Screening category on popular demand.
Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.
