Amitabh Bachchan’s day is brightened while listening to this singer’s Carnatic version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently in hospital recovering from COVID-19. While he is keeping his fans updated on his health, he has found a video that has brightened his day.

On Saturday, the megastar shared a beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran’s popular song ‘Shape of You’. But, it had the twist of Carnatic music. “My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing! Mixing Karnatak and Western pop is not an easy task .. but she has done it with such finesse and aplomb .. there is no compromise on either style .. simply amazing !!,” he wrote.

T 3605 – My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" pic.twitter.com/9YfkXDopnP

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2020

The singer named Arya Dhayal of Kannur uploaded the cover version recently and recorded the video via phone.

The actor, who is admitted in Nanavati hospital, earlier in the day tweeted, “The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God!”

ALSO READ: "Help me God" says Amitabh Bachchan while recovering from COVID-19

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results