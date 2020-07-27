Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff’s stunning pictures leaves Disha Patani and Ananya Panday impressed

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff surely leaves her followers impressed with her workout videos, and glammed up pictures. Recently, she shared alluring photos on Instagram that left her close friend Disha Patani and Ananya Panday impressed.

Recently, she shared a series of photos in the strapless neon top that are stunning. Minimal makeup, wet hair, and hoop earrings truly added the oomph factor to the look. Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani dropped a comment that read, 'So beautiful'.

Even actresses Ananya Panday and Athiya Shetty were left stunned by her gorgeous look.

Check it out:

